Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on CWST. Stifel Nicolaus raised Casella Waste Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from $52.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. TheStreet upgraded Casella Waste Systems from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Casella Waste Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Casella Waste Systems from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Casella Waste Systems from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $63.17.

NASDAQ CWST opened at $58.22 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.04. Casella Waste Systems has a 52 week low of $34.35 and a 52 week high of $61.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.86 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a fifty day moving average of $56.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.38.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $188.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.16 million. Casella Waste Systems had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 36.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Casella Waste Systems will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director James F. Callahan, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of Casella Waste Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.52, for a total value of $555,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,232,126.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director William P. Hulligan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.22, for a total value of $276,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,322,629.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,390 shares of company stock worth $1,247,727. 7.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 78.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,309 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 5,415 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Casella Waste Systems by 1.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 125,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,466,000 after acquiring an additional 1,365 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in Casella Waste Systems by 9.5% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 79,602 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,109,000 after purchasing an additional 6,883 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 5.5% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 61,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,410,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 33,217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,297,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.59% of the company’s stock.

About Casella Waste Systems

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically-integrated solid waste services company in the northeastern United States. The company operates through Eastern Region, Western Region, Recycling, and Other segments. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, and industrial customers.

