Cass Information Systems (NASDAQ:CASS) Upgraded to B- at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Cass Information Systems (NASDAQ:CASS) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cass Information Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th.

NASDAQ:CASS opened at $43.26 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $623.85 million, a P/E ratio of 23.01 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.37. Cass Information Systems has a 12-month low of $28.85 and a 12-month high of $60.97.

Cass Information Systems (NASDAQ:CASS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $33.94 million during the quarter. Cass Information Systems had a net margin of 18.17% and a return on equity of 11.23%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 3rd.

In other news, COO Gary B. Langfitt sold 1,439 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.47, for a total value of $56,797.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Cass Information Systems by 303.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,057 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 795 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cass Information Systems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cass Information Systems by 41.8% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Cass Information Systems by 109.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,357 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 2,273 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Cass Information Systems during the second quarter worth approximately $164,000. 63.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cass Information Systems

Cass Information Systems, Inc provides payment and information processing services to manufacturing, distribution, and retail enterprises in the United States. It operates through two segments, Information Services and Banking Services. The company's services include freight invoice rating, payment processing, auditing, and the generation of accounting and transportation information.

