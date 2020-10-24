Cboe Global Markets (NYSE:CBOE) vs. T. Rowe Price Group (NYSE:TROW) Head-To-Head Comparison

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) and Cboe Global Markets (NYSE:CBOE) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability and risk.

Volatility and Risk

T. Rowe Price Group has a beta of 1.15, indicating that its share price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cboe Global Markets has a beta of 0.54, indicating that its share price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares T. Rowe Price Group and Cboe Global Markets’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets T. Rowe Price Group 35.05% 29.65% 21.83% Cboe Global Markets 15.07% 18.23% 11.67%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for T. Rowe Price Group and Cboe Global Markets, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score T. Rowe Price Group 3 5 2 0 1.90 Cboe Global Markets 0 0 2 0 3.00

T. Rowe Price Group presently has a consensus target price of $119.27, suggesting a potential downside of 19.46%. Cboe Global Markets has a consensus target price of $102.50, suggesting a potential upside of 25.43%. Given Cboe Global Markets’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Cboe Global Markets is more favorable than T. Rowe Price Group.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

68.1% of T. Rowe Price Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 80.2% of Cboe Global Markets shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of T. Rowe Price Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% of Cboe Global Markets shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares T. Rowe Price Group and Cboe Global Markets’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio T. Rowe Price Group $5.62 billion 5.98 $2.13 billion $8.07 18.35 Cboe Global Markets $2.50 billion 3.56 $374.40 million $4.73 17.28

T. Rowe Price Group has higher revenue and earnings than Cboe Global Markets. Cboe Global Markets is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than T. Rowe Price Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

T. Rowe Price Group pays an annual dividend of $3.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. Cboe Global Markets pays an annual dividend of $1.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. T. Rowe Price Group pays out 44.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Cboe Global Markets pays out 35.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. T. Rowe Price Group has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. T. Rowe Price Group is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

T. Rowe Price Group beats Cboe Global Markets on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It employs fundamental and quantitative analysis with a bottom-up approach. The firm utilizes in-house and external research to make its investments. It employs socially responsible investing with a focus on environmental, social, and governance issues. It makes investment in late-stage venture capital transactions and usually invests between $3 million and $5 million. The firm was previously known as T. Rowe Group, Inc. and T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. was founded in 1937 and is based in Baltimore, Maryland, with additional offices in Colorado Springs, Colorado; Owings Mills, Maryland; San Francisco, California; Tampa, Florida; Toronto, Ontario; Hellerup, Denmark; Amsterdam, The Netherlands; Luxembourg, Grand Duchy of Luxembourg; Zurich, Switzerland; Dubai, United Arab Emirates; London, United Kingdom; Sydney, New South Wales; Hong Kong; Tokyo, Japan; Singapore; Frankfurt, Germany, Madrid, Spain, Milan, Italy, Stockholm, Sweden, Melbourne, Australia, and Amsterdam, Netherlands.

Cboe Global Markets Company Profile

Cboe Global Markets, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange in the United States. It operates in five segments: Options, U.S. Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The U.S. Equities segment trades in listed equities; and offers exchange-traded products (ETP) transaction and ETP listing services. The Futures segment trades in futures. The European Equities segment trades in pan-European listed cash equities transaction services, ETPs, exchange-traded commodities, and international depository receipts that occur on the recognized investment exchange. This segment also provides listed cash equities and ETPs routed transaction services, as well as listing services. The Global FX segment provides institutional foreign exchange (FX) and non-deliverable forward FX transactions services. It has strategic relationships with S&P Dow Jones Indices, LLC; FTSE International Limited; Frank Russell Company; MSCI Inc.; and DJI Opco, LLC. The company was formerly known as CBOE Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Cboe Global Markets, Inc. in October 2017. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. was founded in 1973 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

