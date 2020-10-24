Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) Price Target Lowered to $6.00 at Morgan Stanley

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) had its price objective decreased by Morgan Stanley from $8.00 to $6.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

CVE has been the subject of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy from $2.70 to $6.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Cenovus Energy from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. They set an overweight rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $7.00.

Shares of NYSE CVE opened at $3.71 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.20. Cenovus Energy has a 52-week low of $1.41 and a 52-week high of $10.52. The company has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.57 and a beta of 2.75.

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. Cenovus Energy had a negative net margin of 10.63% and a negative return on equity of 8.03%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Cenovus Energy will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Cenovus Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of Cenovus Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. JustInvest LLC bought a new position in shares of Cenovus Energy in the second quarter worth $54,000. JGP Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cenovus Energy in the third quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Quilter Plc bought a new stake in Cenovus Energy during the second quarter valued at $59,000. Institutional investors own 73.95% of the company’s stock.

About Cenovus Energy

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada and the United States. The company's Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen in northeast Alberta. This segment's bitumen assets include Foster Creek, Christina Lake, and Narrows Lake, as well as other projects in the early stages of development, such as Telephone Lake.

