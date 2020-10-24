Ceres Power (OTCMKTS:CPWHF) Given Buy Rating at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Ceres Power (OTCMKTS:CPWHF) in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on CPWHF. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Ceres Power in a research report on Friday, August 14th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on Ceres Power in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. They set a buy rating on the stock.

OTCMKTS CPWHF opened at $9.40 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.82. Ceres Power has a one year low of $2.71 and a one year high of $10.00.

About Ceres Power

Ceres Power Holdings plc, a fuel cell technology and engineering company, engages in the development and commercialization of fuel cell technology in North America, Asia, and Europe. The company offers SteelCell, a perforated sheet of steel with special screen-printed ceramic layers that converts fuel directly into electrical power.

