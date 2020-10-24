Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) Price Target Increased to $95.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) had its target price raised by Barclays from $76.00 to $95.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on CDAY. CIBC downgraded shares of Ceridian HCM from a sector outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Ceridian HCM from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ceridian HCM from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Ceridian HCM from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their target price for the company from $86.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Ceridian HCM from $62.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $80.81.

Ceridian HCM stock opened at $92.21 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.54 billion, a PE ratio of 180.81 and a beta of 1.47. Ceridian HCM has a 52-week low of $38.40 and a 52-week high of $92.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company’s 50 day moving average is $81.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.43.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.14. Ceridian HCM had a net margin of 8.97% and a return on equity of 1.74%. The company had revenue of $159.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.88 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ceridian HCM will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO David D. Ossip sold 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.18, for a total value of $36,090,000.00. Also, COO Leagh Erin Turner sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.27, for a total transaction of $431,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 126,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,922,730.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,751,124 shares of company stock valued at $559,823,424 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 17.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ceridian HCM by 6.6% in the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 4,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Ceridian HCM by 13.5% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Ceridian HCM by 165.0% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 819 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Ceridian HCM by 14.3% in the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 4,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in Ceridian HCM by 310.0% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 679 shares in the last quarter.

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud platform, which offers scalable and straightforward payroll and HR solutions.

