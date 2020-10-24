Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) Price Target Raised to $95.00 at Barclays

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) had its price target lifted by Barclays from $76.00 to $95.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Ceridian HCM from $62.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Ceridian HCM from $72.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. CIBC downgraded shares of Ceridian HCM from a sector outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Ceridian HCM from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Ceridian HCM from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $80.81.

Shares of NYSE:CDAY opened at $92.21 on Friday. Ceridian HCM has a 52 week low of $38.40 and a 52 week high of $92.78. The company’s 50 day moving average is $81.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $13.54 billion, a PE ratio of 180.81 and a beta of 1.47.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.14. Ceridian HCM had a net margin of 8.97% and a return on equity of 1.74%. The company had revenue of $159.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.88 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ceridian HCM will post 0.21 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Thomas H. Lee Advisors, Llc sold 7,217,347 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.18, for a total value of $520,948,106.46. Also, CEO David D. Ossip sold 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.18, for a total transaction of $36,090,000.00. Insiders have sold a total of 7,751,124 shares of company stock worth $559,823,424 over the last three months. 17.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Ceridian HCM by 165.0% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 819 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Ceridian HCM by 310.0% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 898 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ceridian HCM in the 2nd quarter worth $134,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ceridian HCM in the first quarter valued at about $163,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ceridian HCM in the third quarter valued at about $171,000.

About Ceridian HCM

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud platform, which offers scalable and straightforward payroll and HR solutions.

