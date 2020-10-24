Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) Upgraded at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Anlyst Ratings reports. They currently have $107.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $86.00.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Ceridian HCM from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Ceridian HCM in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Ceridian HCM from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Ceridian HCM from $62.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Ceridian HCM from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $80.81.

Shares of CDAY stock opened at $92.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $81.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.43. Ceridian HCM has a twelve month low of $38.40 and a twelve month high of $92.78. The company has a market capitalization of $13.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 180.81 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.14. Ceridian HCM had a net margin of 8.97% and a return on equity of 1.74%. The company had revenue of $159.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.88 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Ceridian HCM will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ceridian HCM news, EVP Scott A. Kitching sold 23,777 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $1,997,268.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 41,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,484,488. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Leagh Erin Turner sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.27, for a total value of $431,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 126,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,922,730.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,751,124 shares of company stock valued at $559,823,424. 17.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ceridian HCM by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 4,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ceridian HCM by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Ceridian HCM by 165.0% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Ceridian HCM by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 4,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Ceridian HCM by 310.0% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 679 shares during the last quarter.

About Ceridian HCM

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud platform, which offers scalable and straightforward payroll and HR solutions.

