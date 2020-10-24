CES Energy Solutions Corp. (CEU.TO) (TSE:CEU) Receives C$1.67 Average PT from Analysts

CES Energy Solutions Corp. (CEU.TO) (TSE:CEU) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$1.67.

CEU has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James set a C$1.15 price target on CES Energy Solutions Corp. (CEU.TO) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on shares of CES Energy Solutions Corp. (CEU.TO) from C$1.50 to C$1.40 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on shares of CES Energy Solutions Corp. (CEU.TO) from C$1.20 to C$1.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. TD Securities cut shares of CES Energy Solutions Corp. (CEU.TO) from an “action list buy” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from C$4.00 to C$2.50 in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Scotiabank set a C$2.00 target price on CES Energy Solutions Corp. (CEU.TO) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th.

Shares of CEU opened at C$0.73 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.57, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.89. CES Energy Solutions Corp. has a 12 month low of C$0.53 and a 12 month high of C$2.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$0.79 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $193.44 million and a PE ratio of -0.84.

CES Energy Solutions Corp. (CEU.TO) (TSE:CEU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported C($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.07) by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$159.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$191.58 million. Equities research analysts predict that CES Energy Solutions Corp. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other CES Energy Solutions Corp. (CEU.TO) news, Senior Officer Kenneth Earl Zinger acquired 41,336 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.75 per share, for a total transaction of C$30,836.66. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,663,335 shares in the company, valued at C$1,240,847.91. Also, Director Thomas James Simons bought 56,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.79 per share, for a total transaction of C$44,508.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,740,070 shares in the company, valued at C$2,177,807.64. Insiders bought a total of 126,845 shares of company stock valued at $97,182 over the last quarter.

CES Energy Solutions Corp. (CEU.TO) Company Profile

CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides consumable chemical solutions throughout the life-cycle of the oilfield. It provides solutions at the drill-bit, at the point of completion and stimulation, at the wellhead and pump-jack, and through to the pipeline and midstream market.

