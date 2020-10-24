CES Energy Solutions Corp. (CEU.TO) (TSE:CEU) Receives C$1.67 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of CES Energy Solutions Corp. (CEU.TO) (TSE:CEU) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eleven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$1.67.

CEU has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cormark lowered their price target on CES Energy Solutions Corp. (CEU.TO) from C$1.75 to C$1.50 in a report on Monday, August 17th. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of CES Energy Solutions Corp. (CEU.TO) from C$1.50 to C$1.40 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. ATB Capital raised their price objective on shares of CES Energy Solutions Corp. (CEU.TO) from C$1.35 to C$1.40 in a report on Monday, August 17th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on shares of CES Energy Solutions Corp. (CEU.TO) from C$1.20 to C$1.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, TD Securities cut shares of CES Energy Solutions Corp. (CEU.TO) from an “action list buy” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from C$4.00 to C$2.50 in a research note on Monday, August 17th.

In other CES Energy Solutions Corp. (CEU.TO) news, Director Thomas James Simons purchased 56,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.79 per share, with a total value of C$44,508.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,740,070 shares in the company, valued at C$2,177,807.64. Also, Senior Officer Kenneth Earl Zinger acquired 41,336 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.75 per share, with a total value of C$30,836.66. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 1,663,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,240,847.91. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 126,845 shares of company stock valued at $97,182.

CES Energy Solutions Corp. (CEU.TO) stock opened at C$0.73 on Wednesday. CES Energy Solutions Corp. has a 12 month low of C$0.53 and a 12 month high of C$2.47. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.97. The company has a current ratio of 4.57, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.89. The firm has a market cap of $193.44 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.84.

CES Energy Solutions Corp. (CEU.TO) (TSE:CEU) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported C($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.07) by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$159.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$191.58 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CES Energy Solutions Corp. will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides consumable chemical solutions throughout the life-cycle of the oilfield. It provides solutions at the drill-bit, at the point of completion and stimulation, at the wellhead and pump-jack, and through to the pipeline and midstream market.

