CHINA MERCHANTS/ADR (OTCMKTS:CIHKY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $28.54

CHINA MERCHANTS/ADR (OTCMKTS:CIHKY) shares reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $28.54 and last traded at $28.38, with a volume of 23356 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.64.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CIHKY shares. ValuEngine raised CHINA MERCHANTS/ADR from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Goldman Sachs Group raised CHINA MERCHANTS/ADR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $143.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

CHINA MERCHANTS/ADR (OTCMKTS:CIHKY) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 28th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter. CHINA MERCHANTS/ADR had a return on equity of 15.50% and a net margin of 24.10%. The company had revenue of $9.45 billion during the quarter.

CHINA MERCHANTS/ADR Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CIHKY)

China Merchants Bank Co, Ltd. provides various wholesale and retail banking products and services in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through Wholesale Finance Business, Retail Finance Business, and Other Business segments. The company offers time, demand, call, notice, and RMB deposits; and deposit, current, and capital accounts.

