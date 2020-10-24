Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) Announces Earnings Results

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The restaurant operator reported $3.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.44 by $0.32, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 17.24% and a net margin of 4.55%. Chipotle Mexican Grill’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.82 EPS.

NYSE:CMG opened at $1,339.08 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1,281.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,097.02. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a twelve month low of $415.00 and a twelve month high of $1,384.46. The company has a market capitalization of $37.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 148.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.27.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CMG. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,100.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,250.00 to $1,320.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Cowen increased their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,400.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,286.00 to $1,253.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $850.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Chipotle Mexican Grill presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,294.11.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 2,491 restaurants, including 2,452 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 37 Chipotle restaurants internationally, and two non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

