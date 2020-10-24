Chorus Aviation (TSE:CHR) Price Target Lowered to C$3.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Chorus Aviation (TSE:CHR) had its target price reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from C$4.00 to C$3.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on CHR. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Chorus Aviation from C$3.25 to C$3.50 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Chorus Aviation from C$6.00 to C$6.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 17th.

Get Chorus Aviation alerts:

Chorus Aviation stock opened at C$3.18 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$2.38 and a 200-day moving average price of C$2.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 340.47, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.03. Chorus Aviation has a fifty-two week low of C$1.80 and a fifty-two week high of C$8.45. The company has a market capitalization of $514.74 million and a PE ratio of 7.07.

Chorus Aviation (TSE:CHR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported C$0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.08 by C$0.05. The business had revenue of C$184.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$185.00 million. On average, analysts forecast that Chorus Aviation will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Chorus Aviation Company Profile

Chorus Aviation Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the airline business in Canada and the United States. It operates scheduled passenger service on behalf of Air Canada under the Air Canada Express brand name with approximately 694 departures per weekday to 60 destinations in Canada, as well as 18 destinations in the United States.

Read More: Rule of 72

Receive News & Ratings for Chorus Aviation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chorus Aviation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.