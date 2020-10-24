Chr. Hansen Holding A/S (OTCMKTS:CHYHY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Chr. Hansen Holding A/S (OTCMKTS:CHYHY) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have assigned a hold recommendation to the company.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CHYHY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Chr. Hansen Holding A/S in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Bank of America cut Chr. Hansen Holding A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Chr. Hansen Holding A/S in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Danske cut Chr. Hansen Holding A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 3rd. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Chr. Hansen Holding A/S in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th.

Shares of CHYHY stock opened at $26.18 on Wednesday. Chr. Hansen Holding A/S has a 52-week low of $15.37 and a 52-week high of $28.94. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.91 and its 200 day moving average is $25.44.

About Chr. Hansen Holding A/S

Chr. Hansen Holding A/S, a bioscience company, develops and sells natural solutions for food, nutritional, pharmaceutical, and agricultural industries in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in three segments: Food Cultures & Enzymes, Health & Nutrition, and Natural Colors.

