Chr. Hansen Holding A/S (OTCMKTS:CHYHY) Upgraded to “Neutral” by Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Chr. Hansen Holding A/S (OTCMKTS:CHYHY) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on CHYHY. UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Chr. Hansen Holding A/S in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Danske cut shares of Chr. Hansen Holding A/S from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, July 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an underweight rating on shares of Chr. Hansen Holding A/S in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group restated a neutral rating on shares of Chr. Hansen Holding A/S in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a hold rating on shares of Chr. Hansen Holding A/S in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CHYHY opened at $26.18 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.44. Chr. Hansen Holding A/S has a 1-year low of $15.37 and a 1-year high of $28.94.

About Chr. Hansen Holding A/S

Chr. Hansen Holding A/S, a bioscience company, develops and sells natural solutions for food, nutritional, pharmaceutical, and agricultural industries in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in three segments: Food Cultures & Enzymes, Health & Nutrition, and Natural Colors.

