CIBC Trims Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (OTCMKTS:CGIFF) Target Price to $6.75

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (OTCMKTS:CGIFF) had its price target trimmed by CIBC from $7.50 to $6.75 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from $6.50 to $5.50 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from $7.75 to $7.50 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $6.55.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CGIFF opened at $3.59 on Tuesday. Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund has a 12 month low of $2.28 and a 12 month high of $8.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.80 and its 200 day moving average is $3.88.

About Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund provides industrial chemicals and services in Canada, the United States, and South America. It operates through Sulphur Products and Performance chemicals (SPPC), Water Solutions and Specialty Chemicals (WSSC), and Electrochemicals (EC) segments. The SPPC segment removes and/or produces merchant, regenerated, and ultra-pure sulphuric acid, sodium hydrosulphite, elemental sulphur, liquid sulphur dioxide, hydrogen sulphide, sodium bisulphite, and sulphides.

