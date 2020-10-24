Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell Boosts General Motors (NYSE:GM) Price Target to $57.00

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) had its target price lifted by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $54.00 to $57.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the auto manufacturer’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on General Motors from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on General Motors from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on General Motors from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on General Motors from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered General Motors from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. General Motors has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $40.00.

Shares of NYSE:GM opened at $36.83 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $31.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.05. General Motors has a fifty-two week low of $14.32 and a fifty-two week high of $38.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The auto manufacturer reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.72) by $1.22. General Motors had a return on equity of 6.27% and a net margin of 1.46%. The firm had revenue of $16.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 53.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that General Motors will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other General Motors news, CAO Christopher Hatto sold 8,148 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $293,328.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $361,440. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its holdings in shares of General Motors by 14.6% in the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 192,303 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $3,996,000 after acquiring an additional 24,450 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of General Motors by 22.1% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,280,281 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $26,604,000 after acquiring an additional 231,885 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Motors by 47.4% in the first quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 167,784 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $3,487,000 after acquiring an additional 53,993 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its holdings in shares of General Motors by 33.0% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 3,864,339 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $80,301,000 after acquiring an additional 958,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dowling & Yahnke LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Motors by 15.1% in the second quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 11,966 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 1,570 shares in the last quarter. 77.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, GM Cruise, and GM Financial. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, Jiefang, and Wuling brand names.

