Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Shares Sold by Standard Life Aberdeen plc

Standard Life Aberdeen plc lowered its position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,196,056 shares of the company’s stock after selling 219,069 shares during the quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $267,111,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Citigroup during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new stake in Citigroup during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Citigroup during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Arlington Partners LLC boosted its position in Citigroup by 1,171.2% during the second quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Citigroup during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on C shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Citigroup from $87.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Citigroup from $78.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Citigroup from $72.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Citigroup from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $57.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Societe Generale raised shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.93.

NYSE C opened at $43.95 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.54 billion, a PE ratio of 8.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.21. Citigroup Inc. has a one year low of $32.00 and a one year high of $83.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.39. Citigroup had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 6.57%. The company had revenue of $17.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.97 EPS. Citigroup’s revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 25th. Investors of record on Monday, November 2nd will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 30th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.64%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is currently 26.91%.

In other news, Director Gary M. Reiner sold 485 shares of Citigroup stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.74, for a total value of $49,828.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $458,425.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

