Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) Downgraded by Morgan Stanley to Equal Weight

Morgan Stanley cut shares of Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report published on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have $140.00 target price on the cloud computing company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Citrix Systems from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. BidaskClub lowered Citrix Systems from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Citrix Systems in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. They issued a neutral rating and a $146.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised Citrix Systems from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $152.93.

NASDAQ:CTXS opened at $122.72 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.73, a PEG ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.26. Citrix Systems has a 1-year low of $100.31 and a 1-year high of $173.56. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $136.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $142.56.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The cloud computing company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $767.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $759.02 million. Citrix Systems had a return on equity of 201.80% and a net margin of 24.11%. Citrix Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Citrix Systems will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 7th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. Citrix Systems’s payout ratio is 33.90%.

In other Citrix Systems news, CEO David J. Henshall sold 4,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.04, for a total value of $612,068.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 338,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,028,016.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO David J. Henshall sold 6,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.91, for a total value of $917,482.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 340,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,593,830.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 54,553 shares of company stock valued at $7,587,626. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Citrix Systems by 23.3% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,075,665 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $454,922,000 after purchasing an additional 580,208 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems by 33.6% during the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,176,122 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $154,886,000 after acquiring an additional 295,903 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems by 21.1% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,000,298 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $147,174,000 after acquiring an additional 174,508 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems by 14.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 988,689 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $146,237,000 after acquiring an additional 123,341 shares during the period. Finally, AJO LP boosted its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems by 84.0% during the second quarter. AJO LP now owns 851,353 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $125,923,000 after acquiring an additional 388,734 shares during the period. 91.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Citrix Systems, Inc provides workspace, networking, and analytics solutions worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, a cloud-enabled app and desktop virtualization solution that gives customers the flexibility to deliver desktops and applications as a service from cloud and on-premises datacenters; and Citrix Virtual Apps that allows Windows and Linux applications to be remotely delivered to Macs, PCs, thin clients, and Android/iOS mobile devices from any cloud, on-premises datacenter, or both.

