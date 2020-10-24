Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) Given New $205.00 Price Target at Smith Barney Citigroup

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) had its price target boosted by Smith Barney Citigroup from $195.00 to $205.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on CTXS. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Citrix Systems from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday. Raymond James cut their target price on Citrix Systems from $185.00 to $145.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Barclays upgraded Citrix Systems from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price target for the company from $135.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Citrix Systems from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Citrix Systems from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $152.93.

Citrix Systems stock opened at $122.72 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.16 billion, a PE ratio of 20.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $136.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $142.56. Citrix Systems has a one year low of $100.31 and a one year high of $173.56.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The cloud computing company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $767.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $759.02 million. Citrix Systems had a return on equity of 201.80% and a net margin of 24.11%. Citrix Systems’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.52 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Citrix Systems will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 8th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 7th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. Citrix Systems’s payout ratio is 33.90%.

In other news, EVP Paul J. Hough sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.89, for a total value of $267,780.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 66,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,883,065.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Donna Nappen Kimmel sold 14,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.39, for a total transaction of $1,985,900.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 79,654 shares in the company, valued at $10,784,355.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,553 shares of company stock worth $7,587,626 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 154.1% during the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 188 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Citrix Systems by 2,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 210 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Citrix Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in Citrix Systems by 183.3% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 272 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems by 396.9% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 318 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.02% of the company’s stock.

Citrix Systems Company Profile

Citrix Systems, Inc provides workspace, networking, and analytics solutions worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, a cloud-enabled app and desktop virtualization solution that gives customers the flexibility to deliver desktops and applications as a service from cloud and on-premises datacenters; and Citrix Virtual Apps that allows Windows and Linux applications to be remotely delivered to Macs, PCs, thin clients, and Android/iOS mobile devices from any cloud, on-premises datacenter, or both.

