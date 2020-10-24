Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) Price Target Cut to $145.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) had its price objective decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from $162.00 to $145.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on CTXS. BidaskClub downgraded Citrix Systems from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Citrix Systems from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Citrix Systems in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. They issued a neutral rating and a $146.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Citrix Systems from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Citrix Systems from $185.00 to $145.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $152.93.

NASDAQ CTXS opened at $122.72 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $136.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $142.56. Citrix Systems has a 1 year low of $100.31 and a 1 year high of $173.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.26.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The cloud computing company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.13. Citrix Systems had a net margin of 24.11% and a return on equity of 201.80%. The company had revenue of $767.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $759.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. Citrix Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Citrix Systems will post 3.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 8th will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 7th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Citrix Systems’s payout ratio is 33.90%.

In other news, EVP Antonio G. Gomes sold 19,141 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.03, for a total transaction of $2,680,314.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Arlen Shenkman sold 673 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.42, for a total value of $92,483.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 66,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,072,605.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 54,553 shares of company stock valued at $7,587,626. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in Citrix Systems by 11.9% in the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 29,615 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $4,380,000 after acquiring an additional 3,141 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Citrix Systems by 30.7% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 211,168 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $31,086,000 after buying an additional 49,572 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 2.0% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 5,000 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $740,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems by 49.2% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 52,101 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $7,706,000 after buying an additional 17,171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new position in shares of Citrix Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,577,000. 91.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Citrix Systems

Citrix Systems, Inc provides workspace, networking, and analytics solutions worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, a cloud-enabled app and desktop virtualization solution that gives customers the flexibility to deliver desktops and applications as a service from cloud and on-premises datacenters; and Citrix Virtual Apps that allows Windows and Linux applications to be remotely delivered to Macs, PCs, thin clients, and Android/iOS mobile devices from any cloud, on-premises datacenter, or both.

