Clarkston Financial (OTCMKTS:CKFC) versus OptimumBank (OTCMKTS:OPHC) Head to Head Survey

OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC) and Clarkston Financial (OTCMKTS:CKFC) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, dividends, risk, valuation, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.0% of OptimumBank shares are owned by institutional investors. 15.4% of OptimumBank shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 35.8% of Clarkston Financial shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares OptimumBank and Clarkston Financial’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OptimumBank $5.36 million 1.68 -$1.10 million N/A N/A Clarkston Financial $9.22 million 3.67 $2.35 million N/A N/A

Clarkston Financial has higher revenue and earnings than OptimumBank.

Profitability

This table compares OptimumBank and Clarkston Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OptimumBank -19.55% -16.17% -0.83% Clarkston Financial 24.58% 13.80% 1.17%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for OptimumBank and Clarkston Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score OptimumBank 0 0 0 0 N/A Clarkston Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A

Risk and Volatility

OptimumBank has a beta of 0.91, suggesting that its stock price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Clarkston Financial has a beta of 0.37, suggesting that its stock price is 63% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Clarkston Financial beats OptimumBank on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

OptimumBank Company Profile

OptimumBank Holdings, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for OptimumBank that provides a range of consumer and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses. The company accepts demand interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing, savings, money market, NOW, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and offers residential and commercial real estate, commercial, and consumer loans, as well as lending lines for working capital needs. It also provides debit and ATM cards; investment, cash management, and notary and night depository services; and direct deposits, money orders, cashier's checks, domestic collections, drive-in tellers, and banking by mail, as well as Internet banking services. In addition, the company engages in holding, managing, and disposing foreclosed real estate. It operates through three banking offices located in Broward County, Florida. OptimumBank Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is based in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

Clarkston Financial Company Profile

Clarkston Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Clarkston State Bank, provides a range of banking products to retail and commercial customers in Michigan. The company offers checking, savings, money market, time deposit, and demand deposit accounts, as well as CDs and IRAs; commercial loan products, such as commercial real estate loans, small business administration loans, construction loans, equipment/fixed asset acquisition loans, lines of credit, letters of credit, and working capital and term loans; and consumer loan products, including auto loans, boat loans, motorcycle and RV loans, home equity lines of credit, and home equity loans, as well as credit cards. It also provides overdraft protection, cash management, and credit card merchant processing services; safe deposit boxes and sweep accounts; and check imaging, telephone banking, mobile banking, online banking, and wire transfer, and automated transaction machine services. The company operates through two full service branches. Clarkston Financial Corporation was founded in 1998 and is based in Waterford, Michigan.

