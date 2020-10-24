Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, based in San Antonio, TX, is a global leader in outdoor advertising displays in countries across continents. In the United States, the company operates advertising displays and has a presence of the top DMA regions. It manages a large portion of Spectacular Displays in Times Square as well as Airport, Taxi and Mall advertising worldwide. Adshel is the company’s International street furniture division. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on CCO. Barrington Research restated a hold rating on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor in a research report on Friday, August 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Clear Channel Outdoor from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Citigroup raised Clear Channel Outdoor from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the stock from $0.90 to $1.60 in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Clear Channel Outdoor from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $4.98.

Shares of NYSE CCO opened at $1.00 on Wednesday. Clear Channel Outdoor has a one year low of $0.36 and a one year high of $3.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $467.33 million, a PE ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 2.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.02.

Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 7th. The business services provider reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $314.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $378.53 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Clear Channel Outdoor will post -1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CCO. Eidelman Virant Capital bought a new position in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 101.5% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 68,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 34,700 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 46.3% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 142,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 45,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $103,000. 95.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Clear Channel Outdoor Company Profile

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc, an outdoor advertising company, owns, operates, and sells advertising displays in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Americas Outdoor Advertising and International Outdoor Advertising. The company offers advertising services through billboards, including bulletins and posters; transit displays, which are advertising surfaces on various types of vehicles or within transit systems; street furniture displays, such as advertising surfaces on bus shelters, information kiosks, freestanding units, and other public structures; spectaculars, which are customized display structures that incorporate videos, multidimensional lettering and figures, mechanical devices and moving parts, and other embellishments; wallscape, a display that drapes over or is suspended from the sides of buildings or other structures; and retail and other small displays.

