Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $1.75 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Clearside Biomedical, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company is engaged in developing first-in-class drug therapies to treat blinding diseases of the eye using Clearside proprietary suprachoroidal space(TM) microinjector. Its products include CLS-1001 for the treatment of macular edema associated with non-infectious uveitis; CLS-1003 for the treatment of macular edema associated with retinal vein occlusion; and CLS-1002 program for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration. Clearside Biomedical, Inc. is headquartered in Alpharetta, Georgia. “

Shares of CLSD opened at $1.41 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $65.34 million, a PE ratio of -3.20 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.77. Clearside Biomedical has a fifty-two week low of $0.88 and a fifty-two week high of $4.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.80.

Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13). The business had revenue of $0.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 million. Clearside Biomedical had a negative net margin of 280.03% and a negative return on equity of 189.40%. Equities research analysts predict that Clearside Biomedical will post -0.46 EPS for the current year.

In other Clearside Biomedical news, major shareholder Bradford T. Whitmore acquired 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.63 per share, for a total transaction of $489,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 2,900,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,727,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 13.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 33.3% during the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Clearside Biomedical in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in Clearside Biomedical by 33.8% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 55,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 13,982 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Clearside Biomedical in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in Clearside Biomedical in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.45% of the company’s stock.

Clearside Biomedical, Inc, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, develops pharmacological therapies to restore and preserve vision for people with serious eye diseases. It develops XIPERE, a triamcinolone acetonide suprachoroidal injectable suspension for the treatment of macular edema associated with uveitis, diabetic macular edema, and macular edema associated with retinal vein occlusion.

