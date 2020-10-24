ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR) in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $4.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of ClearSign Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd.

CLIR opened at $2.57 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $75.35 million, a P/E ratio of -9.88 and a beta of 0.89. ClearSign Technologies has a 1-year low of $0.35 and a 1-year high of $4.11. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 5.21 and a quick ratio of 5.21.

ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 15th. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLIR. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in ClearSign Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in ClearSign Technologies by 38.5% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 54,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Blue Chip Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in ClearSign Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in ClearSign Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $90,000. Institutional investors own 8.17% of the company’s stock.

About ClearSign Technologies

ClearSign Technologies Corporation designs and develops products and technologies to enhance operational performance, energy efficiency, emission reduction, safety, and overall cost-effectiveness of industrial and commercial systems in the United States. Its Duplex Plug & Play technology provides a direct burner replacement solution for traditional refinery heaters.

