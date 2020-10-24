Close Brothers Group plc (LON:CBG) Insider Sells £181,708.80 in Stock

Close Brothers Group plc (LON:CBG) insider Adrian Sainsbury sold 17,920 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,014 ($13.25), for a total transaction of £181,708.80 ($237,403.71).

Shares of CBG stock opened at GBX 1,085.54 ($14.18) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.59 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.97. Close Brothers Group plc has a 1-year low of GBX 849 ($11.09) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,663 ($21.73). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,045.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,087.43.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 15th will be given a dividend of GBX 40 ($0.52) per share. This represents a yield of 4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 15th. This is an increase from Close Brothers Group’s previous dividend of $22.70. Close Brothers Group’s dividend payout ratio is 110.34%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CBG. Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on shares of Close Brothers Group from GBX 1,170 ($15.29) to GBX 1,100 ($14.37) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,212 ($15.83) price objective (down from GBX 1,215 ($15.87)) on shares of Close Brothers Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Close Brothers Group to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from GBX 1,150 ($15.02) to GBX 1,400 ($18.29) in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Close Brothers Group in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 1,250 ($16.33) price objective (up from GBX 1,230 ($16.07)) on shares of Close Brothers Group in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,234 ($16.12).

Close Brothers Group plc, a merchant banking company, provides financial services to small businesses and individuals in the United Kingdom. It operates through five segments: Commercial, Retail, Property, Securities, and Asset Management. The company offers various deposit products, including fixed term deposits and notice accounts.

