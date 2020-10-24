CLPS Incorporation (NASDAQ:CLPS) Shares Up 11.5%

Shares of CLPS Incorporation (NASDAQ:CLPS) shot up 11.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $4.20 and last traded at $3.88. 863,825 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 811% from the average session volume of 94,805 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.48.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded CLPS Incorporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th.

Get CLPS Incorporation alerts:

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.11 and a 200 day moving average of $2.58.

CLPS Incorporation Company Profile (NASDAQ:CLPS)

CLPS Incorporation provides information technology and consulting services to banking, insurance, and financial sectors in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It offers IT consulting services in credit card business areas, such as credit card application, account setup, authorization and activation, settlement, collection, promotion, point system, anti-fraud, statement, reporting, and risk management.

Further Reading: What is intrinsic value?

Receive News & Ratings for CLPS Incorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CLPS Incorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.