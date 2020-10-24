CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) Shares Sold by Standard Life Aberdeen plc

Standard Life Aberdeen plc decreased its position in shares of CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,062,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 26,738 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc owned 0.30% of CME Group worth $177,766,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CME. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of CME Group by 397.1% in the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in CME Group during the first quarter worth $29,000. Alpha Windward LLC purchased a new stake in CME Group during the second quarter worth $35,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in CME Group during the second quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC boosted its position in CME Group by 205.3% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. 84.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CME stock opened at $163.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. CME Group Inc has a 1 year low of $131.80 and a 1 year high of $225.36. The firm has a market cap of $58.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 0.32. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $167.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $173.43.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.01. CME Group had a return on equity of 9.93% and a net margin of 46.39%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that CME Group Inc will post 6.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 10th were issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 9th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

A number of analysts have commented on CME shares. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on CME Group from $138.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Loop Capital began coverage on CME Group in a research report on Friday, September 11th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $138.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on CME Group from $186.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating on shares of CME Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on CME Group from $194.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $182.94.

In other news, Director Dennis Suskind sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.61, for a total transaction of $349,220.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $622,484.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.52, for a total value of $867,600.00. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,900 shares of company stock worth $2,695,838. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers a range of products across various asset classes, including futures and options based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural commodities, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

