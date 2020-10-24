CML Microsystems (LON:CML) Earns House Stock Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their house stock rating on shares of CML Microsystems (LON:CML) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports.

LON CML opened at GBX 237 ($3.10) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. CML Microsystems has a 52-week low of GBX 160 ($2.09) and a 52-week high of GBX 372 ($4.86). The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 251.34 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 259.61. The firm has a market cap of $42.40 million and a P/E ratio of 26.63.

Get CML Microsystems alerts:

About CML Microsystems

CML Microsystems Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of semiconductor products for use in communications and data storage industries in Europe, the Far East, the Americas, and internationally. It primarily offers integrated circuits. The company provides its products for industrial flash memory cards, solid state drives, and embedded storage products; and professional and industrial voice and/or data communications products.

Recommended Story: Cost of Equity For A Business, Investors

Receive News & Ratings for CML Microsystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CML Microsystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.