CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) Price Target Raised to $67.00

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) had its target price hoisted by Mizuho from $61.00 to $67.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, AnalystRatings.net reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CMS Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 24th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of CMS Energy in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. They set an outperform rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $59.00 to $57.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $64.46.

CMS Energy stock opened at $65.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.13. CMS Energy has a 1 year low of $46.03 and a 1 year high of $69.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $62.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.16. The company has a market cap of $18.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.85, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.16.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.04. CMS Energy had a net margin of 11.33% and a return on equity of 15.32%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. CMS Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that CMS Energy will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.4075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 5th. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. CMS Energy’s payout ratio is 65.46%.

In other news, SVP Catherine A. Hendrian sold 1,584 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.78, for a total transaction of $99,443.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 41,218 shares in the company, valued at $2,587,666.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jean-Francois Brossoit sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.25, for a total transaction of $99,600.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 46,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,867,857.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,743 shares of company stock valued at $538,927. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CVA Family Office LLC grew its position in shares of CMS Energy by 87.0% during the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 430 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in CMS Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in CMS Energy by 105.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 820 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its position in CMS Energy by 37.1% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 835 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in CMS Energy by 39.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 823 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.07% of the company’s stock.

About CMS Energy

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates in three segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. The segment generates electricity through coal, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

