Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO) Shares Sold by Standard Life Aberdeen plc

Standard Life Aberdeen plc lowered its holdings in Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO) by 9.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,780,748 shares of the company’s stock after selling 187,297 shares during the quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $87,916,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aspiriant LLC lifted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 5.2% in the second quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 19,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $854,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 59.9% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 327,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,633,000 after acquiring an additional 122,633 shares during the period. WealthTrust Axiom LLC lifted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 1.5% in the second quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 21,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $973,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the period. Howland Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 3.6% in the second quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 51,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,294,000 after buying an additional 1,807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 28.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 986,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,717,000 after buying an additional 219,463 shares in the last quarter. 65.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on KO. UBS Group raised their price target on Coca-Cola from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Coca-Cola from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Friday, July 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.28.

In other news, SVP Robert Edward Long sold 37,534 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.21, for a total value of $1,809,514.14. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 82,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,977,421.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David B. Weinberg sold 50,000 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.02, for a total value of $2,401,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 355,214 shares in the company, valued at $17,057,376.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 436,439 shares of company stock worth $21,012,407 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

KO opened at $50.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $217.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a 50-day moving average of $50.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.48. Coca-Cola Co has a 12 month low of $36.27 and a 12 month high of $60.13.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $8.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.37 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 41.44% and a net margin of 26.77%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Coca-Cola Co will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.73%.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

