Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO) Shares Sold by WealthTrust Axiom LLC

WealthTrust Axiom LLC decreased its position in Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO) by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,379 shares during the period. WealthTrust Axiom LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $957,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KO. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 6.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 298,038,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,316,350,000 after purchasing an additional 18,701,930 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Coca-Cola by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 183,307,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,185,610,000 after buying an additional 1,787,004 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 34,334,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,534,062,000 after buying an additional 439,125 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 24,882,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,111,744,000 after acquiring an additional 1,207,765 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 3.0% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 18,360,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $820,343,000 after acquiring an additional 530,362 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.86% of the company’s stock.

KO stock opened at $50.52 on Friday. Coca-Cola Co has a one year low of $36.27 and a one year high of $60.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $50.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $217.01 billion, a PE ratio of 23.83, a P/E/G ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.09. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 26.77% and a return on equity of 41.44%. The business had revenue of $8.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Coca-Cola Co will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is currently 77.73%.

In related news, Director David B. Weinberg sold 98,905 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total transaction of $4,796,892.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 355,214 shares in the company, valued at $17,227,879. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David B. Weinberg sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.02, for a total transaction of $9,604,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 355,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,057,376.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 436,439 shares of company stock valued at $21,012,407. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on KO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Friday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Coca-Cola from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Coca-Cola has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.28.

Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

