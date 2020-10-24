Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Columbia Property Trust, Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust. It focuses on the acquisition, development, ownership, leasing and operation of office properties in primary U.S. markets. Columbia Property Trust, Inc. is headquartered in Atlanta, GA. “

CXP has been the topic of a number of other reports. ValuEngine lowered Columbia Property Trust from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Columbia Property Trust from $14.50 to $13.50 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Columbia Property Trust presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $20.25.

Columbia Property Trust stock opened at $11.11 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.15 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 3.92, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.31 and a 200-day moving average of $12.46. Columbia Property Trust has a 52 week low of $7.63 and a 52 week high of $22.71.

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $79.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.09 million. Columbia Property Trust had a negative return on equity of 1.16% and a negative net margin of 10.36%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Columbia Property Trust will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Columbia Property Trust during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Columbia Property Trust during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in Columbia Property Trust during the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Columbia Property Trust by 289.2% in the 1st quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,554 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 3,384 shares during the period. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Columbia Property Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $92,000. 82.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Columbia Property Trust

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE: CXP) owns and operates Class-A office buildings concentrated in New York, San Francisco, and Washington, DC Its portfolio includes 19 properties with approximately nine million square feet. Columbia carries an investment-grade rating from both Moody's and Standard & Poor's.

