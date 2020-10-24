Commerzbank (ETR:CBK) Given a €4.60 Price Target at UBS Group

UBS Group set a €4.60 ($5.41) target price on Commerzbank (ETR:CBK) in a report released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on CBK. Jefferies Financial Group set a €4.90 ($5.76) price target on Commerzbank and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Nord/LB set a €4.50 ($5.29) price target on Commerzbank and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €5.60 ($6.59) price target on Commerzbank and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley set a €5.30 ($6.24) price target on Commerzbank and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €7.00 ($8.24) price target on Commerzbank and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €5.01 ($5.90).

CBK stock opened at €4.57 ($5.38) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.73 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.09. The business’s fifty day moving average price is €4.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €4.10. Commerzbank has a fifty-two week low of €2.80 ($3.30) and a fifty-two week high of €6.83 ($8.04).

About Commerzbank

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft provides banking and capital market services to private and small business customers, corporate clients, multinationals, financial service providers, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through two segments, Private and Small-Business Customers and Corporate Clients segments.

