Commonwealth Bank of Australia (OTCMKTS:CSLLY) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Commonwealth Bank of Australia (OTCMKTS:CSLLY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $120.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “CSL Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in researches, develops, manufactures and markets vaccines and plasma protein biotherapies to treat and prevent human medical conditions. The company’s operating segments consists of CSL Behring and bioCSL. CSL Behring segment provides plasma-derived and recombinant products, and operates plasma collection networks through CSL Plasma. bioCSL segment manufactures, sells and distributes vaccines, antivenoms and other pharmaceutical products primarily in Australia and New Zealand; as well as also manufactures and markets in vitro diagnostic products through Immunohaematology. It operates primarily in Germany, Switzerland and the United States. CSL Ltd. is headquartered in Parkville, Australia. “

Get Commonwealth Bank of Australia alerts:

Separately, Citigroup cut shares of Commonwealth Bank of Australia from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $120.00.

Commonwealth Bank of Australia stock opened at $105.68 on Tuesday. Commonwealth Bank of Australia has a 12-month low of $75.19 and a 12-month high of $114.40. The stock has a market cap of $96.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.75 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $104.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.17. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Commonwealth Bank of Australia Company Profile

CSL Limited researches, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes biopharmaceutical and allied products in Australia, the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, Switzerland, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, CSL Behring and Seqirus. The CSL Behring segment offers plasma therapies for the treatment of immunodeficiency, bleeding disorders, hereditary angioedema, Alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency, and neurological disorders.

Recommended Story: What are municipal bonds?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Commonwealth Bank of Australia (CSLLY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Commonwealth Bank of Australia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commonwealth Bank of Australia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.