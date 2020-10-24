Companhia Siderurgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Companhia Siderurgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on SID. UBS Group lowered Companhia Siderurgica Nacional from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Companhia Siderurgica Nacional from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $3.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. TheStreet lowered Companhia Siderurgica Nacional from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Companhia Siderurgica Nacional from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $3.00.

Get Companhia Siderurgica Nacional alerts:

NYSE SID opened at $3.81 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.75 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.13, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Companhia Siderurgica Nacional has a one year low of $1.02 and a one year high of $3.85.

Companhia Siderurgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Companhia Siderurgica Nacional had a return on equity of 17.68% and a net margin of 5.00%. Equities analysts expect that Companhia Siderurgica Nacional will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Companhia Siderurgica Nacional in the first quarter valued at approximately $131,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Companhia Siderurgica Nacional by 122.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 45,576 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 25,096 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Companhia Siderurgica Nacional by 8.9% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 161,888 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 13,240 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Companhia Siderurgica Nacional by 10.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,002,884 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,934,000 after acquiring an additional 278,141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Companhia Siderurgica Nacional during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 2.03% of the company’s stock.

Companhia Siderurgica Nacional Company Profile

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional operates as an integrated steel producer in Brazil and Latin America. The company operates in five segments: Steel, Mining, Cement, Logistics, and Energy. It offers flat steel, such as slabs; hot-rolled products, including heavy and light-gauge hot-rolled coils and sheets; cold-rolled products comprising cold-rolled coils and sheets; galvanized products; tin mill products that consist of flat-rolled low-carbon steel coils or sheets; and profiles, channels, UPE sections, and steel sleepers for the distribution, packaging, automotive, home appliance, and construction industries.

Featured Article: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Companhia Siderurgica Nacional Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Companhia Siderurgica Nacional and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.