Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN) Cut to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on CGEN. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Compugen in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Compugen from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Compugen from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Compugen in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. They set a buy rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Compugen from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $19.56.

Shares of NASDAQ CGEN opened at $14.16 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $968.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.26 and a beta of 2.76. Compugen has a 52 week low of $4.07 and a 52 week high of $19.90.

Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. Equities research analysts expect that Compugen will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CGEN. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Compugen by 288.2% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 582,356 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,747,000 after purchasing an additional 432,356 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank acquired a new position in Compugen during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,556,000. Atom Investors LP acquired a new position in Compugen during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,003,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in Compugen by 308.9% during the 1st quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 176,196 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after purchasing an additional 133,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Compugen during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,556,000. 57.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Compugen Company Profile

Compugen Ltd., a therapeutic discovery company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of therapeutic and product candidates in Israel and Europe. The company's therapeutic pipeline consists of immuno-oncology programs against novel drug targets in the areas of unmet medical needs in various cancer types and patient populations.

