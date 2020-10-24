Concho Resources (NYSE:CXO) Downgraded by Stephens to Equal Weight

Stephens downgraded shares of Concho Resources (NYSE:CXO) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report released on Friday morning, AR Network reports. The firm currently has $51.00 price objective on the oil and natural gas company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $81.00.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on CXO. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Concho Resources from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Concho Resources in a research note on Monday, July 27th. They set a buy rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. MKM Partners cut shares of Concho Resources from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine cut shares of Concho Resources from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Concho Resources in a research note on Monday, September 14th. They set an outperform rating and a $73.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Concho Resources currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $73.76.

CXO opened at $46.97 on Friday. Concho Resources has a twelve month low of $33.13 and a twelve month high of $93.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $46.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.92. The company has a market cap of $9.24 billion, a PE ratio of -0.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.87.

Concho Resources (NYSE:CXO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.80. Concho Resources had a negative net margin of 256.19% and a positive return on equity of 5.27%. The firm had revenue of $474.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $892.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 57.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Concho Resources will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 7th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 6th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. Concho Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.23%.

In other Concho Resources news, CAO Jacob Gobar sold 2,070 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.58, for a total transaction of $104,700.60. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sippican Capital Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Concho Resources by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 21,519 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $949,000 after purchasing an additional 2,036 shares in the last quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP acquired a new stake in shares of Concho Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at $946,000. Price Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Concho Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at $65,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Concho Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its holdings in shares of Concho Resources by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 19,759 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $872,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

About Concho Resources

Concho Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, development and exploration of oil and natural gas properties. Its operations include Delaware Basin, and Midland Basin. The company was founded on February 22, 2006 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

