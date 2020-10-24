Concrete Pumping (NASDAQ:BBCP) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Concrete Pumping (NASDAQ:BBCP) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Concrete Pumping Holdings Inc. provides concrete pumping services and concrete waste management services primarily in U.S. and U.K. Concrete Pumping Holdings Inc., formerly known as Industrea Acquisition Corp., is based in New York, United States. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on BBCP. B. Riley upgraded Concrete Pumping from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the stock from $4.00 to $6.50 in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Concrete Pumping in a research report on Monday, August 10th. They issued a neutral rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine cut Concrete Pumping from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Concrete Pumping presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $4.63.

BBCP opened at $3.76 on Tuesday. Concrete Pumping has a fifty-two week low of $1.82 and a fifty-two week high of $6.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $218.83 million, a P/E ratio of -3.27 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.78 and a 200-day moving average of $3.48.

Concrete Pumping (NASDAQ:BBCP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 9th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). Concrete Pumping had a negative return on equity of 1.04% and a negative net margin of 18.81%. The company had revenue of $77.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.96 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Concrete Pumping will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BBCP. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Concrete Pumping by 79.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 77,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 34,103 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Concrete Pumping by 47.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 359,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after acquiring an additional 114,793 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Concrete Pumping by 41.3% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 72,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 21,039 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Concrete Pumping by 37.7% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 15,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Concrete Pumping by 4.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 345,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $987,000 after acquiring an additional 14,329 shares in the last quarter. 24.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc provides concrete pumping and waste management services in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers concrete pumping services to general contractors and concrete finishing companies in the commercial, infrastructure, and residential sectors under the Brundage-Bone and Camfaud brands; and industrial cleanup and containment services primarily to customers in the construction industry under the Eco-Pan brand.

