Conifex Timber (TSE:CFF) Given New C$2.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Conifex Timber (TSE:CFF) had its price objective raised by Royal Bank of Canada from C$1.50 to C$2.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on CFF. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Conifex Timber from C$1.25 to C$1.75 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Conifex Timber from C$1.15 to C$1.85 in a report on Tuesday, August 25th.

Shares of TSE CFF opened at C$1.18 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $55.49 million and a PE ratio of -0.29. Conifex Timber has a 12 month low of C$0.25 and a 12 month high of C$1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.95, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$1.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.86.

Conifex Timber (TSE:CFF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported C($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.08) by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$10.79 million for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Conifex Timber will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

About Conifex Timber

Conifex Timber Inc primarily manufactures and sells lumber products in the United States, China, Canada, and Japan. It operates through two segments, Lumber and Bioenergy. The Lumber segment is involved in timber harvesting, reforestation, and forest management activities; processing logs into lumber and wood chips; and providing value added lumber finishing services.

