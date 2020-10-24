Conning Inc. Acquires 120,132 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Conning Inc. lifted its stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 22.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 648,940 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 120,132 shares during the period. Conning Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Gilead Sciences worth $41,007,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GILD. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 225.0% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 325 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 66.5% in the 2nd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 388 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services grew its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 130.5% during the second quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 484 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Modus Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 77.87% of the company’s stock.

GILD opened at $60.79 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.65 and a 52 week high of $85.97. The stock has a market cap of $76.21 billion, a PE ratio of -253.28, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a 50 day moving average of $63.66 and a 200-day moving average of $71.80.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.46). The business had revenue of $5.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.24 billion. Gilead Sciences had a negative net margin of 1.16% and a positive return on equity of 33.59%. Equities analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 14th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.47%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 44.30%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Gilead Sciences from $75.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Gilead Sciences from $74.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Monday, September 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.43.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

