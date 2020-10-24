Conning Inc. Acquires 160 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Conning Inc. increased its holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,724 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $2,094,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DHR. Jag Capital Management LLC increased its position in Danaher by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 4,394 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $777,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Danaher by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 2,992 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Danaher by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,024 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its stake in Danaher by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,564 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH raised its holdings in shares of Danaher by 0.6% in the second quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 8,929 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,579,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.01% of the company’s stock.

DHR opened at $232.66 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $212.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $186.50. Danaher Co. has a 1 year low of $119.60 and a 1 year high of $236.55. The stock has a market cap of $165.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.74.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.36. Danaher had a net margin of 17.73% and a return on equity of 11.88%. The company had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 28th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 25th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.31%. Danaher’s payout ratio is 16.29%.

In related news, Director Linda P. Hefner sold 2,754 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.00, for a total value of $542,538.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 32,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,451,553. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 77,909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.50, for a total transaction of $16,010,299.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 52,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,777,447.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 254,088 shares of company stock worth $50,889,383 in the last quarter. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DHR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Danaher from $183.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Danaher from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Danaher from $205.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $234.00 price target on shares of Danaher in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $203.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Danaher has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $208.80.

Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

