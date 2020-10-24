Conning Inc. Acquires 1,870,416 Shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Conning Inc. increased its holdings in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 8,450.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,892,549 shares of the computer maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,870,416 shares during the period. Conning Inc. owned about 0.14% of HP worth $35,940,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of HPQ. Farmers Trust Co. grew its holdings in HP by 4.3% in the second quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 237,485 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $4,140,000 after purchasing an additional 9,756 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in HP in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $355,000. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its position in HP by 56.0% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,452,890 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $25,222,000 after purchasing an additional 521,490 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in HP by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 628,094 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $10,947,000 after purchasing an additional 83,722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hexavest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of HP by 38,266.2% in the third quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 738,550 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $14,025,000 after buying an additional 736,625 shares during the last quarter. 77.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Alex Cho sold 46,201 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.90, for a total value of $919,399.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 54,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,081,286.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Kim M. Rivera sold 97,324 shares of HP stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.35, for a total transaction of $1,883,219.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 105,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,049,145.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE HPQ opened at $19.12 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.37. The company has a market cap of $26.26 billion, a PE ratio of 10.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.94. HP Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.54 and a 1-year high of $23.93.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 27th. The computer maker reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $14.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.29 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 237.44% and a net margin of 4.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. Research analysts forecast that HP Inc. will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup raised their target price on HP from $16.00 to $18.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. ValuEngine lowered HP from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. UBS Group raised shares of HP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of HP from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of HP from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. HP has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.14.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

