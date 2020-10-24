Conning Inc. Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND)

Conning Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND) by 51.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 241,702 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 82,490 shares during the quarter. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $21,323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BND. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 162.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,922,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,871,123,000 after acquiring an additional 13,558,423 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 101.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,882,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,226,370,000 after buying an additional 7,000,938 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 93.9% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,204,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,405,000 after buying an additional 3,488,510 shares during the period. Toews Corp ADV purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the second quarter valued at $137,052,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the second quarter worth about $94,918,000.

Shares of BND stock opened at $87.70 on Friday. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 12-month low of $76.49 and a 12-month high of $89.59. The business’s 50 day moving average is $88.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.08.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures a spectrum of public, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities in the United States, including government, corporate and international dollar-denominated bonds, as well as mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, all with maturities of more than one year.

