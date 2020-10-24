Conning Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Conning Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 8.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 391,136 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,091 shares during the period. Conning Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $24,896,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EFA. Campbell Wealth Management bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. CNB Bank raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 150.4% during the second quarter. CNB Bank now owns 874 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Capital Investment Counsel Inc lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 43.9% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 947 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of EFA opened at $64.98 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.72 and a fifty-two week high of $70.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $64.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.46.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

