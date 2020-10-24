Conning Inc. Buys 180 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Conning Inc. increased its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,086 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 180 shares during the quarter. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $4,763,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Mastercard by 2.6% during the second quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,974 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $12,412,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047 shares in the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 13,420 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,538,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 16,973 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,536,000 after purchasing an additional 2,275 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Mastercard by 55.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,190 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullinan Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Mastercard by 117.4% during the second quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 7,250 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,144,000 after purchasing an additional 3,915 shares during the period. 73.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mastercard alerts:

MA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Mizuho started coverage on Mastercard in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $400.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a report on Friday, October 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $320.00 to $383.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $311.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Mastercard from $360.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $347.81.

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 30,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.86, for a total transaction of $10,109,386.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 109,697,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,843,073,888.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Fraccaro sold 3,458 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $1,210,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,801,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 155,367 shares of company stock worth $51,686,708. 3.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Mastercard stock opened at $329.61 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The stock has a market cap of $329.96 billion, a PE ratio of 45.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.11. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12-month low of $199.99 and a 12-month high of $367.25. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $337.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $308.94.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 45.12% and a return on equity of 129.52%. The firm’s revenue was down 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.89 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 9th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 20.59%.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

See Also: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.