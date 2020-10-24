Conning Inc. Buys 23,426 Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Conning Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 5.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 434,661 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 23,426 shares during the quarter. Conning Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF worth $30,526,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 449.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 99,485 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,582,000 after buying an additional 81,363 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 282.1% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 993 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 6.3% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 23,859 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,339,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 40.4% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,889 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 44.5% in the 1st quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 78,277 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,392,000 after purchasing an additional 24,124 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IJR opened at $76.68 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.45. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 12-month low of $47.52 and a 12-month high of $85.92.

About iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

