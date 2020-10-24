Conning Inc. Buys 291 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Conning Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,693 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 291 shares during the period. Conning Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $2,723,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of NIKE by 34.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,528,550 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,698,534,000 after acquiring an additional 5,256,195 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in NIKE by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 95,685,586 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $9,381,973,000 after purchasing an additional 4,708,888 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in NIKE by 117.5% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,618,658 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $443,160,000 after buying an additional 2,495,362 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of NIKE by 119.5% in the second quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 3,868,422 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $379,298,000 after buying an additional 2,106,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WELLCOME TRUST LTD THE as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST grew its holdings in shares of NIKE by 556.3% during the second quarter. WELLCOME TRUST LTD THE as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST now owns 2,100,000 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $205,905,000 after buying an additional 1,780,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.20% of the company’s stock.

Get NIKE alerts:

NKE stock opened at $129.99 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $122.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.05. NIKE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.00 and a fifty-two week high of $131.38. The firm has a market cap of $204.06 billion, a PE ratio of 77.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.55.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 22nd. The footwear maker reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $10.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.15 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 34.62%. The business’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $0.245 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 28th. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. NIKE’s payout ratio is currently 52.97%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on NKE shares. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on NIKE from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 18th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on NIKE from $100.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. DZ Bank restated a “sell” rating on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of NIKE from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. NIKE currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.03.

In other NIKE news, COO Andrew Campion sold 5,043 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.12, for a total transaction of $489,776.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.53, for a total transaction of $1,424,830.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 785,649 shares of company stock worth $97,741,803. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

Read More: How Do Front-End Loads Impact an Investment?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.