Conning Inc. Buys 69 Shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Conning Inc. boosted its stake in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,469 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSI. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,981,773 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,065,884,000 after purchasing an additional 202,142 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Motorola Solutions by 3.5% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,927,012 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $270,032,000 after acquiring an additional 65,572 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 26.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,535,596 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $216,164,000 after acquiring an additional 324,389 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 81.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,487,813 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $208,488,000 after acquiring an additional 666,431 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,468,427 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $205,772,000 after acquiring an additional 119,264 shares in the last quarter. 85.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Motorola Solutions alerts:

Motorola Solutions stock opened at $174.78 on Friday. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $120.77 and a 1-year high of $187.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.68 billion, a PE ratio of 36.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $159.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $146.40.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.40. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 11.03% and a negative return on equity of 145.69%. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.69 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were paid a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 14th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.41%.

In other Motorola Solutions news, EVP John P. Molloy sold 6,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $1,054,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Cynthia Yazdi sold 1,821 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.93, for a total transaction of $278,485.53. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 98,621 shares of company stock worth $15,337,386. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on MSI. TD Securities raised Motorola Solutions to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $163.00 price target on shares of Motorola Solutions in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, MKM Partners raised shares of Motorola Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $199.00 in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Motorola Solutions currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $147.43.

Motorola Solutions Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission-critical communication solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video solutions, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of networks, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

Read More: What is the float in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Motorola Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorola Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.