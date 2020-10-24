Conning Inc. Decreases Holdings in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Conning Inc. decreased its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) by 18.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 76,261 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 17,724 shares during the period. Conning Inc.’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $5,376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LYB. CX Institutional lifted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 71.4% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 372 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. CNB Bank lifted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 211.4% in the second quarter. CNB Bank now owns 436 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Balentine LLC grew its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 123.7% in the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 756 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. 66.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE LYB opened at $76.90 on Friday. LyondellBasell Industries has a 12-month low of $33.71 and a 12-month high of $98.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $74.67 and a 200 day moving average of $66.00.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.02. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 6.79% and a return on equity of 29.99%. The firm had revenue of $5.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.74 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that LyondellBasell Industries will post 4.87 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on LYB. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. BofA Securities raised LyondellBasell Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Vertical Research raised shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.30.

About LyondellBasell Industries

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsÂAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsÂEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

